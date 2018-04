Much like Steins;Gate Zero and SAO Alternative GGO, High School DxD Hero also received a hand-out event at Gamers stores in Akihabara before the debut of its first episode, with charming cosplayers handing out cards depicting a nude Rias Gremory in honor of her April 9th birthday.

The event and the hordes of male otaku looking to get their hands on the (unfortunately censored) Rias cards: