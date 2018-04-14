Ghibli Shrine To Be Turned Into Parking Lot

Only a week after the death of Isao Takahata, it has been discovered that the tanuki shrine featured in his film Pom Poko may be torn down and turned into a parking lot.

The Kincho Shrine in the city of Tokushima, on the southern island of Shikoku, has long been linked to tanuki; however, it became a sacred pilgrimage site thanks to being featured in the 1994 Ghibli film Pom Poko, directed by the late Takahata. Some have drawn poignant parallels between the events of the film, in which tanuki are told their land will be taken over and redeveloped, and the fate of the real shrine.

The announcements have led to a mild backlash from both otaku and local residents, and several thousand people signing a petition to save the holy site. City planners have offered a modicum of hope to supporters of the shrine by saying that nothing has been finalised and that the shrine is still private land and therefore can not be torn down without the permission of the owner.