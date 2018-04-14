Date Anime Girls In The Real World At Last

Single males have yet another means of quelling their loneliness as shown by Gugenka’s HoloModels AR app, which allows users to project a sexy anime girl into the real world, though unfortunately sex doll/onahole compatibility has not been confirmed.

A short PV demonstrating the app in use:

Utilizing Apple’s “ARKit” and 3D CG modeling, users can bring Re:Zero’s delightful Rem (and more) into the real world to do all sorts of things – the girl can make a variety of expressions and poses and her size can even be adjusted for those challenged by their height.

The HoloModel app is free and is only available for iOS, but users will have to pay for the models (the Rem model costing ¥3,780).