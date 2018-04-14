Crunchyroll Expunges Danmachi Groping Trailer to Save Face

Crunchyroll, localization publisher for the ridiculously censored Danmachi smartphone game, has now deleted the trailer that advertised the girl-stroking feature, a decision many are suspecting was done to save face after the backlash to this indefensible removal.

There has been speculation that due to certain websites telling their viewers to report the company to the Federal Trade Commission for false advertisement, Crunchyroll deleted the 2017 trailer in order to cover their tracks and prevent a potential lawsuit for advertising a feature that was not present in the game.

Crunchyroll responded to a Twitter user who was upset with the censorship debacle, claiming that the decision was made amongst “partners”:

Naturally, Twitter users also called out Crunchyroll for deleting the trailer, with them providing a rebuttal of “we wanted to prevent confusion about the game”:

The trailer, for those who have yet to see it, re-uploaded by those who happened to save it:

The body touching mechanic was removed from the western version of the game after Crunchyroll decided western fans should not be allowed such innocent pleasures, a move that ensured Crunchyroll’s reputation for honest localization now starts on par with the very dregs of the industry.