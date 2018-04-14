Crunchyroll Expunges Danmachi Groping Trailer to Save Face

Crunchyroll, localization publisher for the ridiculously censored Danmachi smartphone game, has now deleted the trailer that advertised the girl-stroking feature, a decision many are suspecting was done to save face after the backlash to this indefensible removal.

There has been speculation that due to certain websites telling their viewers to report the company to the Federal Trade Commission for false advertisement, Crunchyroll deleted the 2017 trailer in order to cover their tracks and prevent a potential lawsuit for advertising a feature that was not present in the game.

Crunchyroll responded to a Twitter user who was upset with the censorship debacle, claiming that the decision was made amongst “partners”:

Naturally, Twitter users also called out Crunchyroll for deleting the trailer, with them providing a rebuttal of “we wanted to prevent confusion about the game”:

The trailer, for those who have yet to see it, re-uploaded by those who happened to save it:

The body touching mechanic was removed from the western version of the game after Crunchyroll decided western fans should not be allowed such innocent pleasures, a move that ensured Crunchyroll’s reputation for honest localization now starts on par with the very dregs of the industry.

  • Anonymous says:

    Rather tired of these “considerations” , otaku culture belong and was developed by otaku over decade, during the recent years it became more and more mainsteam because of Netflix, Amazon and such during the recent years it became more and more mainstream because of Netflix, Amazon and such, which led to a lot of normie coming into Otakulture, these normie have 0 tolerance and don’t even try to accept thing that were present for decades and now we have to give them some “consideration” … ridiculus

    • Anonymous says:

      Otaku culture is more like (or at least becoming more like) a fungus or cancer that grew on the body of Japan’s animation and art industry. Most of them don’t actually contribute anything despite some getting into that industry; they are just large enough to market to. The old guard gave us masterpieces while otaku culture gives us smut show/drawing #139480958. Mundane.

      • Anonymous says:

        Your comment raised some questions:

        1 – How a casual audience contribute more than the target audience?

        2 – You say “Otaku culture is more like (or at least becoming more like) a fungus or cancer that grew on the body of Japan’s animation and art industry”. Which part of Japan’s animation and art industry? The decrease of hand-drawn animation? The increase of 3DCG? Fan-service? A particular drawing style?

        3 – Could you give some examples of masterpieces?

    • Anonymous says:

      Maybe they did, maybe they didn’t; does it really matter? They’re certainly not the only person who would consider cancelling a service for this kind of thing. Far from the only person, in fact.

  • Anonymous says:

    I’m surprised there still is no in between option. Such as all the content being in game, but you could turn it off or on with some sort of slider. Would totally fix the issue of just removing a feature completely. Heck it can be off by default for all I care, It’ll still be able to be turned on if I wanted it.

  • Anonymous says:

    Crunchy never stroke me as legitimate anime fans. Seems they’ll only be attentive to mainstream titles or whatever feeds their insatiable lust for sjw propaganda. I think this is a perfect example as well as their “anime awards” which was a fucking joke. Seems like they care about diversity seeing the editors picks of works that cater to the LGBT community; but that’s it, it’s only their bias. True diversity and appreciation for art would be acknowledging and distributing stuff like this. Even in their anime awards they could’ve acknowledged the immensely popular eromanga sensei in any category, but it’s reasonable to assume they didn’t because it had loli character design. My point in this all? Crunchy is filled with a bunch of sjw cunts that shouldn’t be intact with this industry, and their participation makes them fucking hypocrites.

  • Anonymous says:

    Whatever happened to “I do not agree with your taste in multi-tentacular elf rape, but I’ll defend to the death your right to to peruse or depict multi-tentacular elf rape in a 2D form?” ~Evelyn Beatrice Hall

  • Anonymous says:

    Regardless of caring about the missing features or not, I think we can all agree that this would not have blown up if they’d made it clear from the beginning that they removed stuff. The way they handled this is very deceptive and disrespectful of everyone involved.

  • Anonymous says:

    localization isnt the same thing as censorship.

    frankly, if youre enough of a loser to get buttblasted about not being able to fondle 2d girls, you probably need to get your priorities straight.

    im aware this author loves to cater to alt right self inflicted cuckoldery, but you virgins can express your beta assholism on /pol or /r/the_don, we come here for anime porn, not cuck circle jerking, and snowflakes crying about imaginary sjws.

  • Anonymous says:

    Who fucking cares, it’s not even a major part of the game. It was some softcore shit, just either download the J-version if you’re that desperate, or look at some real hentai. Like wtf, making such a big deal over something that doesn’t matter. People just want to fucking cause trouble for other people now a days.

    • Anonymous says:

      I care. It’s the principle.

      You told me your product would have _____ and when I used your product I found out it does not have _______ . Now if it was completely free that’d be different but you have the option of spending money on said product. That product in which you falsely advertised it’s features.

      In addition to this, it sets a precedent and not one I support. I’m fine with censorship if its optional. I can understand and accept (albeit not approve) censorship if its in accordance to the law of ____ country. However by censoring this. What is to discourage them from censoring larger and more important features of a game due to it “not being appropriate for western audiences?”

      Example: Animations, Outfits, Artwork, Mechanics, Dialogue, SFX, Etc.