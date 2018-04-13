Fate/Extella Link Not Coming West Until Winter

XSEED have announced that Western fans of the Fate series will have to wait until winter before getting their hands on Fate/Extella Link.

The action game is set to release on PS4 and Vita, and will have 26 playable characters, an increase of ten from its predecessor Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star. The new servants are questionable depictions of the following historical figures: Francis Drake, Astolfo, Scáthach, Robin Hood, Arjuna, Darius III, Gilles de Rais and Lancelot. Frankish emperor Charles the Great will have two incarnations: “Charlemagne” in the saber class and “Karl der Grosse” in the ruler class.

A trailer for the game can be seen below:

Those who are unwilling to wait until winter can try to grab a copy of the Japanese version of the game, which releases on the 7th of June.