Compile Heart Unveils Virtual YouTuber Iruheart

Realizing how gargantuan the virtual YouTuber fad is getting, Compile Heart are now eager to get in on the profits as they have produced their own named “Iruheart”, bound to be both a convenient way of advertising Compile Heart games as well as a fine new DLC insert.

Iruheart’s first video via her YouTube channel:

Despite being in existence for only about 2 days, the girl has already accumulated over 4,000 subscribers – how long she will stay relevant amidst the horde of other artificial YouTubers however, no one can say.