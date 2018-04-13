Aster Abounds With Amorous Aliens

A perverted form of the game Asteroids has been depicted by way of “Aster“, a shooter game that leads to the luscious main heroine being violated by her space alien foes upon significant damage.

The simplistic title features single-screen gameplay that involves shooting down asteroids and space monsters by way of several power-ups that can be purchased or found; game overs will result in the main heroine being savagely abused by the monstrous aliens for a total of 10 different scenes.

Players can get their hands on the lewd iteration of an ancient classic now.