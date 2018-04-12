Jeanne Alter Cosplay by Hana Bunny Deliciously Thick

The Fate series has continued to demonstrate its popularity as yet another cosplay of its desirable females has made itself known, this time with Jeanne Alter receiving a scantily clad cosplay from Hana Bunny alongside a Saber Alter cosplayer, a dirty duo that would no doubt make any functioning male sweat.
