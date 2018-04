In the same vein as Sword Art Online, Steins;Gate Zero has hosted similar events held at Animate and Gamers stores in Akihabara, this time featuring cute cosplayers dressed as Mayuri and Makise Kurisu as they hand out free stickers to passersby in commemoration of the Steins;Gate Zero anime debut.

The event and all the otaku seeking to snatch up free goods:

A PV for Steins; Gate Zero: