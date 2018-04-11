Number Of Campsite Users Triples: “Yuru Camp △ Effect!”

Yamanashi Prefecture has seen winter campsite users triple in number, with laid-back anime Yuru Camp cited as the explanation for the increased popularity of the pastime.

Many Yuru Camp fans, some of whom having had no prior camping experience, have apparently made “sacred pilgrimages” to the sites featured in the anime and manga. Laid-back campers have said of their experience:

“It was my first camp but it was a lot of fun!” “I really enjoyed the scenery, which is unchanged with the original!”

The Koan campsite has noted visits from fans across Japan and even from foreign nations such as Taiwan and South Korea, and the owners of the Shibirekoryuunso Camping Ground, which is located on the shore of Lake Shibire and was featured in the seventh episode of the anime, have said that although they often have no campers on cold winter days, Yuru Camp’s popularity led to the site being filled with campers every weekend.

Images of the camp can be seen below:

Those who wish to know more about the similarities between locations depicted in Yuru Camp and their real-life equivalents can consult this gallery.

Residents of Yamanashi Prefecture have said that they are glad to have sacred pilgrimage sites in their prefecture, which was previously bereft of such locations and forced to look enviously at neighbours such as Saitama and Shizuoka.

The Yamanashi Tourism Promotion Organisation, which worked with the producers of the anime, has also noticed a dramatic increase in interest from potential visitors, saying that the popularity of Yuru Camp has breathed new life into the region’s tourism industry and expressing hope that the interest will not be short-lived.