Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 Western Release Not A Priority

An interview with Koei Tecmo’s America senior vice president has informed fans that a western release of sexy title Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 (which was held back due to “controversy”) is not a current priority, despite an English subtitled version already being in existence.

The brief interview:

Interviewer: Are there any plans or consideration for a Western release of Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 since it’s already localized into English?

Amos Ip, Koei Tecmo America Senior Vice President: We’re focusing still on the fighting game with Dead or Alive 5: Last Round. We just wrapped up our tournament scene this past year.

Interviewer: There have been seasons of DLC for Last Round too. What has sold the best in the West?

Amos Ip: Any of our collaborations, anything we have done with other properties has done very well. Attack on Titan is very popular.