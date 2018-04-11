Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 Western Release Not A Priority

An interview with Koei Tecmo’s America senior vice president has informed fans that a western release of sexy title Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 (which was held back due to “controversy”) is not a current priority, despite an English subtitled version already being in existence.
Interviewer: Are there any plans or consideration for a Western release of Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 since it’s already localized into English?
Amos Ip, Koei Tecmo America Senior Vice President: We’re focusing still on the fighting game with Dead or Alive 5: Last Round. We just wrapped up our tournament scene this past year.
Interviewer: There have been seasons of DLC for Last Round too. What has sold the best in the West?
Amos Ip: Any of our collaborations, anything we have done with other properties has done very well. Attack on Titan is very popular.
Whether it really is a matter of priority or the company is simply still hesitant about the possible blow-back from SJWs is not clear, but either way Koei Tecmo are missing out on potential profits – Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 is available in Japan now for the PS4 and Vita, and a subtitled version is also purchasable.
