Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 Western Release Not A Priority

An interview with Koei Tecmo’s America senior vice president has informed fans that a western release of sexy title Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 (which was held back due to “controversy”) is not a current priority, despite an English subtitled version already being in existence.

The brief interview:

Interviewer: Are there any plans or consideration for a Western release of Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 since it’s already localized into English?

Amos Ip, Koei Tecmo America Senior Vice President: We’re focusing still on the fighting game with Dead or Alive 5: Last Round. We just wrapped up our tournament scene this past year.

Interviewer: There have been seasons of DLC for Last Round too. What has sold the best in the West?

Amos Ip: Any of our collaborations, anything we have done with other properties has done very well. Attack on Titan is very popular.

Whether it really is a matter of priority or the company is simply still hesitant about the possible blow-back from SJWs is not clear, but either way Koei Tecmo are missing out on potential profits – Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 is available in Japan now for the PS4 and Vita, and a subtitled version is also purchasable.

  • Anonymous says:

    Why do the studios care about the SJW backlash in the first place? Is it purely psychological, like when someone criticises your product harshly, it makes you feel bad? It seems to me if they release a product, it will get them some money even if it also makes SJWs cry (they don’t buy the games in the first place, so it’s not like it matters), but if they don’t release it, they don’t get any money. It’s not like the SJWs can actually do anything, aside from barking like the rabid dogs they are.

    In the distant past there used to be some big gaming sites that potentially affected sales with their reviews and recommendations, but as far as I’ve understood, they all perished or were ruined due to various internal conflicts, political motivations, weird scandals, and other shit. No gamer I know anymore reads what’s left of those sites anymore.

    • Anonymous says:

      Because the Japanese don’t really understand it. It doesn’t matter that we don’t read sites like Kotaku, Polygon, etc. Japanese gaming news media still sources them, and all the other Western mainstream news sites. They rely on them for information.

      This has led them to believe SJW behavior is a big part of normal Western culture, and that the West has real, serious issues with men treating women like absolute trash directly because of games like this. So they believe it’s necessary to either not market these games to the West, or tone them down significantly to suit “Western interests”.

      This is the direct result of SJWs being obnoxiously loud and dominating the Western mainstream. It greatly affects the West’s image abroad. SJWs claim they have no power and do not influence anything, but the fact is they do. Especially when the majority of the tech industry and Silicon Valley is filled with them.

      Remember the whole Rapelay debacle? That made most Japanese erogame (and possibly other) sites restrict foreign access, and they started inserting “Japan only” messages into their games and products. They also tried to make it more difficult for foreigners to purchase their goods. This is just one of many examples.

      Most people in the West who aren’t SJWs either don’t think SJWs are significant enough to change anything (based on their real life experience around them), or they don’t care because it doesn’t affect them personally. What they don’t realize is how the rest of the world sees and reacts to all of this nonsense. The rest of the world just sees the SJW mainstream and thinks it represents the rest of us.

      Sources: Japanese game dev stream discussion/interviews, random Japanese streamer discussion, Japanese gaming website articles, Japanese forums like 2ch (I’ve seen them literally cite and link Western gaming/news sites).

      • Anonymous says:

        I forgot to talk about the bullying aspect. Japanese tend to avoid trouble, so when big sites like Kotaku start bullying and insulting game developers over games like Dragon’s Crown, the Japanese tend to back down.

        • Anonymous says:

          It’s not just Japan. Look at what’s going on with Companies releasing something and almost instantly couple people are going full retarded triggering over literally nothing at all. Look how many latest ads were labeled “racist” when they had no racist materials in them(for a normal person of course those ads are nothing but ads, they don’t care for them). Because of those stupid accusations, Companies are afraid to say no to them and fall into “apologise effect”.

  • Anonymous says:

    There’s already an english version available and the ps4 and vita aren’t region locked. They have litteraly no need to make an official english release, it would only bring them problems.

    • Anonymous says:

      Agreed. But SJW Journalist (blogger when they spreading fake news) will import 1 copy to trigger, screaming and demand all virtual girls to wear burka and implement Sharia Law in story, like solving problems for women who get raped and marry them with the rapist to make problem solved.

  • Anonymous says:

    Unless you are reeeaaalllyyy interested in beach volleyball or the other mini games, you are better off getting the PC version of DOA5LR and installing DOA Beach Paradise on top of that.

    • Anonymous says:

      Yeah, it’s mostly the beach volleyball. The other minigames are literally only fun for maybe a few minutes. And if you want to get anything, you’re gonna have to do those few minigames over, and over, and over, and over, and over, and over, and over.