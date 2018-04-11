Abenomics Creates 1 Million Jobs – “But 80% Were For Women”

6 hours ago
15 Comments
by Rift

Under the ever prosperous leadership of Shinzo Abe, Japan has seen a drastic rise in employment, with a million new jobs – though some may be less than enthused to learn that 80% of them went to women, overwhelmingly in dead-end service sector placements.

Ever since the implementation of “Abenomics” (a phrase referring to Abe’s economic policies since the 2012 general election) in 2012, Japan’s employment has supposedly prospered, but with most new employment opportunities revolving around low paying and low productivity service sector jobs such as nursing old people.

While this may have helped to keep more freeters afloat and care costs for the elderly low, actual full-time jobs have overall seen no increase in overall pay.

Most problematic of all may be the fact that women have accounted for 80% of those 1 million new jobs, with the prospect of a reasonably paid full-time position a distant hope even for them.

  • Anonymous says:

    This result is in line with Abenomics policy. The guy keeps complaining that women don’t work, and companies cannot offer real jobs to women because of fear their male colleagues will want more pay to avoid feeling inferior compared to a woman. No way Japanese men will be willing to have a female boss. And, there’s the worry that any woman in an important role may get pregnant any time, compromising the team.

    The real evil, though, is that this part of Abenomics aims to increase household income by having the woman work a shitty job instead of increasing wages. If you’re single, you’ll be screwed with substandard living conditions.

    • Anonymous says:

      JAV/prostitute/etc. is kept underground since they introduced the “My Number” system. This is to avoid taxes and, more importantly, because under this system your family/employer (if the girl has another job) gets informed about these extra activities in their yearly tax adjustments.

  • Anonymous says:

    I’m rather surprise in a good way, the old japan mindset “Men work while women stay home” which was impossible to change, has since the last few years been reversed. We need more nurse and such, as long animator, game maker, Twitter employee stay mainly men ( for obvious reasons ) i am fine with women getting more and more their independence

  • Anonymous says:

    Can’t wait for their government to exclusively open up jobs for women then their women don’t choose that job and lose manpower because of it.

    Fuck yeah, I love when the world panders to special rights~

    • Anonymous says:

      No worries! By keeping male wages low, they will force housewives to take any shitty job just to survive.
      If you’re single though, bad luck! Two slave wages will be needed to pay rent, etc.

  • Anonymous says:

    Whatever, this is Sankaku. The only thing we care is hearing when the Japanese government will stop censoring their porn! Goddammit Ive wanted the Bible Black Imari Rape scene uncensored for a decade now and this seems to be my last hope because sure as hell no one is licensing it today.

    • Anonymous says:

      And in the end, it does not matter that the government has encouraged them, or the support of the family ..
      They opened the hand of caring for the housework for a career ..
      They will become independent of the husband’s salary and buy things of their interest ..
      Some for financial independence will have a chance to want divorce and support themselves..

      NO, the most important is that unfortunately most will not get a SONY executive job!
      I wonder how long it will take for feminists in Japan to start doing the same thing as American women !!