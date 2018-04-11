Abenomics Creates 1 Million Jobs – “But 80% Were For Women”

Under the ever prosperous leadership of Shinzo Abe, Japan has seen a drastic rise in employment, with a million new jobs – though some may be less than enthused to learn that 80% of them went to women, overwhelmingly in dead-end service sector placements.

Ever since the implementation of “Abenomics” (a phrase referring to Abe’s economic policies since the 2012 general election) in 2012, Japan’s employment has supposedly prospered, but with most new employment opportunities revolving around low paying and low productivity service sector jobs such as nursing old people.

While this may have helped to keep more freeters afloat and care costs for the elderly low, actual full-time jobs have overall seen no increase in overall pay.

Most problematic of all may be the fact that women have accounted for 80% of those 1 million new jobs, with the prospect of a reasonably paid full-time position a distant hope even for them.