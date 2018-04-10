VTuber Shiro’s Asahi TV Debut

Virtual YouTuber “Dennou Shoujo Shiro” has been granted her own regular terrestrial TV spot on Asahi TV entitled “Saiki Michi”, something of a first for virtual YouTubers (Kizuna Ai’s debut came first, but was on satellite) despite poor Shiro still having a pitifully low subscriber count in comparison to other big names.

The announcement was just one out of the many the YouTuber made, along with sample LINE stamps, the announcement of official goods and more:

Shiro started her channel in July 2017 and yet has already mustered up enough attention to be able to appear on Japanese TV; much like other YouTubers, the girl streams, plays games (competently… especially compared to Ai’s 10 video 0 kill PUBG magnificence) and posts all sorts of videos – one of her introductory YouTube videos that sums her up in 3 minutes:

The ranks of top VTubers now feature 3-4 interchangeably adorable girls, a girl being strangled, a man pretending to be a foxgirl, a catgirl pretending to be gud, and a horse-masked man, making unoccupied niches increasingly hard to come by – though YouTube’s onerous content restrictions and the limits of computer physics seem to have so far precluded any AIs over D-cup being developed, so there is still plenty to look forward to.