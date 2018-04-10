Nintendo Switch Emulator Boots Commercial Games

A new emulator for the Nintendo Switch has reached the milestone of booting some commercial games, although they are not truly playable as yet.

Open source emulator RyujiNX is now able to boot the title screens of Cave Story and Puyo Puyo Tetris, although it seems to be incapable of getting any further. Nonetheless, merely getting to the title screen of a commercially available game is considered to be an impressive achievement, given that the Nintendo Switch is only one year old.

One of the emulator’s developers has posted videos showing what the software is capable of, although viewers must bear in mind that the videos have been speeded up; in reality, the games are running at around 3 frames per second:

It is notoriously hard to predict what kind of progress an emulator will make, so it remains to be seen whether RyujiNX will replicate Wii U emulator Cemu’s impressive feat of running current generation games with acceptable speed and accuracy.

There are currently no emulators that can boot PlayStation 4, Vita or Xbox One games. PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 has continued gaining strength, however, despite legal action taken by Atlus against the developers.