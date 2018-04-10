Chiba Bans “Mother”, “Father”, “Husband” & “Wife” To Appease Gays

Chiba city has issued guidelines to government employees that include avoiding “discriminatory” gendered terms so as not to upset homosexuals.

In an effort to avoid “discrimination” against LGBT individuals, Chiba city has instructed employees to avoid gender-specific terms, replacing “husband” and “wife” with “partner” and “spouse” and replacing “mother” and “father” with “guardian”. The Chiba government justified this by saying that it wishes to “make it a city that everyone can live in”. Other measures include removing gender questions from forms and instructing teachers not to tell their colleagues which students are gay, unless the student has given permission.

Although state enforcement of current year degeneracy is already part and parcel of living in the barbarian lands, Chiba’s campaign has come as a surprise for many Japanese online:

“It’s crazy! Civilisation is degenerating.” “Ridiculous!” “Is this how our culture will fall apart?” “We’ll need to change the name of female-only train carriages!” “Crazy. No end to the public onanism of the human rights crowd.” “Our Constitution: ‘Article 14. All of the people are equal under the law and there shall be no discrimination in political, economic or social relations because of race, creed, sex, social status or family origin.’ Notice it says ‘sex’ and ‘creed’ – it’s not right to discriminate against them, it’s unconstitutional!” “Why should a tiny minority feel it right to inconvenience the majority so?” “Our society is gradually becoming more and more oppressive on account of all these minorities.” “There is no such thing as a same sex spouse, legally speaking.” “This is a foreign disease!” “Japan’s collapse begins in Chiba.”

Whether a significant number of Chiba’s tiny number of homosexual residents actually complained about the use of such clearly homophobic language or the move was instead progressive virtue-signalling is not clear.