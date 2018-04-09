Valkyria Chronicles IV DLC Bringing Yuri Goodness

Sega has released a trailer for the last of the four promised DLC items in Valkyria Chronicles IV, showing Selvaria and Crymaria engaged in both combat and a surprisingly intimate moment.

Trailers for the first three DLC items can also be seen below:

The combat in the “Opposing Valkyria” DLC appears to be similar to that seen in previous games, with valkyria using their blue lances to inflict massive damage on enemy troops and tanks.

In addition to the DLC trailer, some of the game’s developers have recently published images showing bikini outfits for Selvaria, Crymaria, Nikola and Chiara. Selvaria’s ample bosom will no doubt garner very special attention:

The final DLC item will be released in Japan on the 19th of April, although Western fans will need to wait until mid-October before they can get their hands on the game.