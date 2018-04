In commemoration of Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online‘s debut, cosplayer girls dressed as the anime’s characters were handing out bottles of mineral water shaped like flash grenades alongside a giant military Humvee, an extravagant display expected of such a revered franchise.

The event took place at the main “Gamers” store in Akihabara:

A collaboration shop also opened up, offering an assortment of SAO Alt GGO goods: