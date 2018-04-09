No More Horsing Around: Uma Musume <-> Horse Chart

Hardcore fans may be delighted to know that all the horse girls in the currently airing Uma Musume are actually based on real race horses, with the emergence of this handy chart sure to prove useful in allowing viewers to see what their favorite horse girl looks like in the 3D world.

The impressively massive chart:

Naturally some can’t help but find irony in that Uma Musume’s smartphone game uses all these girls as part of a gacha system, since horse racing has long been a gambling sport.

