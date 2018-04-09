Japan “Will Violate Constitution” to Censor Piracy

The Japanese government is said to be plotting how the nation’s pesky constitution can be bypassed to block piracy site in the name of protecting the anime and manga industry.

Apparently the government intends to force ISPs to block websites that illegally provide anime and manga, despite the nation not yet having a European style net censorship regime – and Japan’s US-written constitution explicitly forbids censorship in any form, as indicated by Article 21:

“Freedom of assembly and association as well as speech, press and all other forms of expression are guaranteed. No censorship shall be maintained, nor shall the secrecy of any means of communication be violated.”

Despite this seemingly massive obstacle, the government is said to be plotting some shenanigans to aid the whining publisher oligopolies in their plight, achieving this by exploiting a phrase in Article 37 of Japan’s Penal Code:

“An act unavoidably performed to avert a present danger to the life, body, liberty or property of oneself or any other person is not punishable only when the harm produced by such act does not exceed the harm to be averted.”

Japan’s Content Overseas Distribution Association claims sales of digital comics had enjoyed uninterrupted growth since 2012, only to actually drop in late 2017 due to a spike in the popularity of piracy sites. In typical copyright mafia style, they provide an unsubstantiated estimate of “4 billion dollars of lost sales” due to piracy.

Currently only 3 sites (only being in Japan, although two are said to be under criminal investigation overseas, and at least one is – of course – in China) have been targeted for censorship, though if such an act comes to fruition, history tends to indicate it will only be a matter of time before more and more are censored for increasingly disparate reasons…