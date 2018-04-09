Hot Hestia Cosplay by Saku Even Has The Ribbon

4 hours ago
3 Comments
by Rift

Boob-ribbon goddess Hestia of dungeon exploring anime Danmachi has been the next lucky maiden to receive an unspeakably sexy cosplay from the reputed Saku, her beauty effectively transporting the anime girl into the real world and sure to convince more deluded otaku into worshiping her like the 2D version.

