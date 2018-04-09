2Ch’s Worst Winter 2018 Anime: M**c**n M**c**n

The BBS formerly known as 2ch has determined the worst anime of the now concluded winter season, the “winner” unsurprisingly turning out to be Marchen Madchen for its disappointing art and animation failure, and its subsequent cancellation.

Apparently the message board has been doing the “contest” for several years – previous winners:

2018 Winter – Marchen Madchen 2017 Autumn – Ousama Game The Animation 2017 Summer – Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni 2017 Spring – Seikai Suru Kado 2017 Winter (2 winners) – Chaos;Child and Trickster: Edogawa Ranpo “Shounen Tanteidan” yori 2016 Autumn – Bloodivores 2016 Summer – Danganronpa 3 2016 Spring – Mayoiga 2016 Winter – Divine Gate 2015 Autumn – Comet Lucifer 2015 Summer – Chaos Dragon: Sekiryuu Seneki 2015 Spring – Punch Line 2015 Winter – Isuca

Some of the opinions circulating on this rare gem:

“I guess it only took 6 episodes for Marchen Madchen to degrade into shit.” “Marchen Madchen’s 10th episode has 8 animation directors… *tremble*” “8 people as animation directors is amazing, I’ve never heard of such a thing.” “The 9th episode preview for Marchen Madchen was awful too, it was just a shot of the aunt and grandmother talking and no other scene.” “Even after fixing the art and animation, Marchen Madchen’s story is still shit.” “I think Marchen Madchen was the worst, but I was hoping it wouldn’t be.” “There are some people who say that it’s only Marchen Madchen’s art that’s bad, but looking back at its content I’ve come to realize that the story is just as awful.”