Anime fans have given their opinions regarding the best female seiyuu of the year, resulting in the usual beloved actresses from only the most popular shows occupying the top spots and leaving none for any potential newcomers.

The ranking:

1. Minase Inori 2. Sawashiro Miyuki 3. Hanazawa Kana 4. Yuuki Aoi 5. Sakura Ayane 6. Hayami Saori 7. Ai Kayano 8. Kugimiya Rie 9. Rie Takahashi 10. Ogura Yui