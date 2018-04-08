Persona 5 The Animation Beautifully Faithful

The anime adaptation of highly revered RPG Persona 5 has begun, so far proving to be incredibly faithful and possibly serving as the most beautiful series this season, though many may question why such an anime was needed in the first place…
Maybe because not everyone can afford a PS4 and a game that costs 1/4rth of the console price.
in fact is a carbon copy of the actual game in every aspect they probably should have saved money by capturing the game lol
don’t get me wrong is a good thing but i played persona 5 so many times, they don’t need to be THAT faithful
Jun Fukuyama as another masked renegade. LOL
“serving as the most beautiful series this season”?
keep us updated, lol! 😀
