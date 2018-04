Granblue Fantasy has managed to maintain its popularity despite the rise in power of other titles such as Fate/Grand Order, with this cosplay of the lovely Narmaya by Miiko sure to aid in boosting the smartphone game even more.

Miiko’s imitation of Narmaya’s special Valentine’s Day outfit:

The official game art for the outfit:

The woman had taken on the guise of the fictional girl before at Granblue Fest 2017:

She also did a cosplay of Hallessena: