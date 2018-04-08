League of Legends Devs Soy Sorry for “Unnecessarily Sexualized” Girl

In a write-up where players can ask questions regarding the multi-million dollar online game that is League of Legends, Riot Games bemoaned the fact that their design for one of their own recent characters, Kai’Sa, was “unnecessarily” sexualized – bewildering many as the woman’s body is almost entirely covered…

An official illustration of Kai’Sa:

The curious player condemned Kai’Sa’s “deep neckline” and asked why she has it when it has no relevance to her lore, something that Riot previously mentioned as the only scenario where they would add sexy traits to a character:

“A few months ago, you said you’d no longer add unnecessarily hyper-sexualized champions, only if it made sense for the character like Ahri or Evelynn, and therefore someone like Miss fortune or Caitlyn could use a redesign. What happened to this thinking when they designed to Kai’Sa and her unnecessarily deep neckline?”

Lead producer of champions Ryan Mireles showed off his 0-T credentials with an apologetic response, saying that the addition was meant to make her look like a human wearing a “Void-suit” rather than a monstrosity created by the “Void”:

“We’ll be the first to admit that Kai’Sa’s neckline didn’t land well with players and that it made her look unnecessarily sexualized, even if it that wasn’t the intention. From the beginning of her development, we wanted Kai’Sa to be a regular human who survived the Void by coexisting with a Void creature—not someone who escaped but was corrupted by the experience. We felt that this was what made her unique in the Void champion line-up, and plus, we’d recently made a corruption-themed champion with Kayn. For these reasons, it was really important for us to make sure Kai’Sa looked like a human wearing a Void-suit, rather than a monstrosity created by the Void. Early on, Kai’Sa didn’t have a deep neckline. When we got her in game, we realized her dark hair combined with the suit made her look more “Void creature or corrupted human” than “normal person wearing a Void-suit,” particularly because the human skin showing on her face was small onscreen and difficult to read from the in-game camera. Our artists tried a few things to try and address this, and the one that worked well was redesigning her neckline so you could see her human skin more clearly when her mask was off. With this change, more playtesters interpreted Kai’Sa as being a human wearing a suit rather than a human who was corrupted. In retrospect, we recognize we should’ve prioritized searching for other ways to solve this problem, especially because the end result didn’t land well for many players. Even though we had good intentions, we could’ve done better, and in the future, we will be even more conscious of these decisions.”

