Fury at “Impure” First Aid Women Being Hounded From Sumo Ring

Women who defiled the dohyo with their attempts to provide first aid to a stricken man were hounded out of the ring by sumo officials, only for the hounds of the Internet to converge on them in digust, prompting a variety of apologies.

During a regional sumo exhibition held on April 4th in Maizuru’s Culture Park Gymnasium, Maizuru’s mayor entered the sumo ring in order to welcome attendees, but the 67-year-old man suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness and caused a crowd to form around him – including two females from the audience.

One of the women could be seen performing a heart massage to try and maintain his life as other women gathered into the ring to try and help, but not soon after, the announcer referee for the sumo event could be heard saying “women please leave the sumo ring” – after they left however, all the males in the ring were also told to vacate the area.

Sumo’s Shinto trappings are clear about women not being allowed in the ring due to being “impure”, something which the announcer obviously took more seriously than the prospect of a medical emergency.

Nobuyoshi Hakkaku, the head of Japan’s sumo association, later offered his apologies:

“The announcement [to get off the stage] was made by a referee who was upset, but it was an inappropriate act in a situation that involves one’s life. We deeply apologize.”

It was also reported that some saw salt being thrown into the ring after the women had left, an act that is meant to “purify” the arena – though the ring was not the only place where salt was in abundance:

“Seriously, the Sumo Association is the lowest.” “This is truly impossible. I can understand women not being allowed into the ring, but in a situation involving a human life… one shouldn’t even have to think about it.” “What’s more important, someone’s life or these old-fashioned traditions? Things like that I don’t think they’ll be able to reform.” “I can’t believe this. They were saving his life!” “This whole thing is just an indiscreet gag.” “The Sumo Association is done for.” “Seems like for the Sumo Association, formality and traditions are more important than human life.” “Wow, that’s cruel. Furthermore they said it multiple times too. The Sumo Association really is useless.” “As expected, this is just inconceivable. Human life should be given the highest priority.”