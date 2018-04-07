Kamen Rider Duke Busted For π Touch

Actor Tsunenori Aoki, who portrays Kamen Rider Duke, has been arrested after a drunken oppai-grabbing spree.

The 30-year-old actor admitted to “getting carried away” and groping four different women within half an hour after a solo drinking spree at a Tokyo restaurant. The thespian chikan was eventually chased off by a male passer-by, perhaps preventing even more women from falling victim to his lusts.

The actor might not have been caught were it not for the fact that he dropped a number of documents while fleeing, including promotional materials and photos of himself. Aoki’s carelessness made it easy for police to identify and apprehend the villainous TV star.

Aoki has not yet been tried in court, although it has been announced that he will be stepping down from scheduled public performances in the near future.