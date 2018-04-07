H-Cup Goddess Truly The Perfect Woman

Those whose experience of real women peters out in the first letters of the alphabet can perhaps lessen their sorrows by way of this breath-taking goddess, whose peerless H-cup bosom will surely gather all the notoriety she needs.
10 Comments
-
Looks like she put her nipples on a frying pan until they boiled and put them back on. Also, she can’t be perfect unless she has a pretty face and the ass is impressive. And since the nipples are fucked, she already failed at “perfection”. TO THE SHARK TANK WITH HER!!
-
So, are these boiled or fried nipples? I’m trying to reduce my fat intake so I need to know…
-
おっぱい揉み吸い￥０♥♥
Breast groping and sucking 0 yen♥♥
-
the nipples looked rotten
-
Can only see her tits and the bullshit message written on that paper: “Truly the perfect woman.” Retards. The perfect woman is wife material not some floozy you dig up from twitter or whatever, and calling them goddesses is an insult to the girls (mostly 2d) that are goddesses.
-
I agreed with you up till the last few words.
-
Perfectly ugly
-
Perfectly ugly comment.
-
Julia boin or utsunomiya shion is better.
-
yucky
Leave a Comment