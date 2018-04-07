Danmachi Game: “No Groping For Non-Japanese – It’s Not Censorship!”

Those behind the English translation of recent smartphone title Danmachi: Memoria Freese (Crunchyroll Games) have been the latest localizers to tell western and gamers what they may and may not see, removing the game’s groping feature and then claiming the act to not be censorship but a matter of “what is and isn’t appropriate for an English audience”.

The poster of a Reddit thread had asked if the touching mechanic was removed, prompting a response from the game’s official “community team” who confirmed the fact and replied by saying that the feature being removed “wasn’t censorship” and that they get to dictate what is considered appropriate for western audiences:

Naturally there were many ready to describe such a removal to be the epitome of censorship; when asked if the touching mechanic could somehow be re-implemented, the community team provided the following rebuttals:

Furthermore, when someone asked the official Twitter account whether or not the game was censored:

With the English translation a victim of the mendacious and cowardly approach to localisation which plagues the socjus-riven industry, the developers then added insult to injury by telling users who want the feature to play the original instead:

This body-stroking mechanic however was advertised in the English subtitled trailer for Danmachi: Memoria Freese, meaning the smartphone title could even be the subject to legal claims due to false advertising – the lewd touching can be seen mentioned at 1:45:

A mere portion of the outrage expressed by the internet:

The groping is hardly an irrelevant addition to the title considering how naughty the anime tends to get, so it seems Crunchyroll Game’s first release may possibly be its last…