Atlus Shows Off Dancing Moon Night With Theodore & Margaret

Atlus has released new trailers showing Ken, Haru, Elizabeth, Caroline and Justine; fellow velvet room inhabitants Margaret and Theodore can also be seen.

With little more than six weeks left until their release, Atlus has shown new trailers for Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. Ken Amada, Haru Okumura, Elizabeth, Caroline and Justine can all be seen in action:

Cameos from Margaret and Theodore may come as a shock, and Theodore’s appearance may raise questions about whether Persona 3 Portable’s female MC will also be in the game.

Perhaps mercifully, the twins seem to get released from their prison for at least a short time during the game’s story mode:

A whole host of new costumes have also been revealed in recent days and weeks, with such themes as Featherman, Race Queen, and Christmas. School tracksuits can also be seen, and fans of flat-chested hacker Futaba can finally enjoy the sight of her in both summer and winter Shujin High outfits.