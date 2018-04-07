And You Thought It Couldn’t Get Any Worse: Dragon Ball Z Porn Parody

Dragon Ball Z has become the subject of an American-made live action porn parody, an unsurprising turn of events as plenty of other anime franchises have unofficial cosplay AVs, though this production likely boasts better quality than any of Hollywood’s live action anime adaptations…

The perverse porno, entitled “Dragon Boob Z” and produced by WoodRocket, makes sure to include all the staple characters, such as Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo and Majin Buu (though a few have swapped genders) – the SFW trailer:

The entire lewd parody is available for free now, those who possess Pornhub Premium benefits can also witness an additional sex scene.