Studio Ghibli Co-Founder Isao Takahata Dies

Esteemed anime director and co-founder of Studio Ghibli, Isao Takahata, has unfortunately passed away, the man’s brilliance sadly coming to an end and hopefully allowing for other equally magnificent creations to come to fruition.

Due to complications with his heart, the 82-year-old was hospitalized several times since the summer of last year; however, he ended up passing away on April 5th.

Isao Takahata began working for Toei Douga (now Toei Animation) back in 1959, there he met the legendary Hayao Miyazaki and along with Toshio Suzuki, they formed Studio Ghibli in 1985.

Some of the works Takahata was involved with were Heidi, Girl of the Alps, Grave of the Fireflies, Pom Poko and The Tale of Princess Kaguya, with the last one being nominated for the Academy Award of Best Animated Feature Film in 2015.