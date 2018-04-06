Orction Rears & Rapes Hundreds of Elf Girls

A rather simplistic title of the “slave breeding” genre has arrived in the form of “Orction“, where players take on the role of an orc purchasing and selling elf slaves in order to achieve a regal status amongst orcs.

The game allows players to violate elves they have purchased, with the disgraced maidens selling for higher the more times they’ve been raped; achieving enough slaves will allow access to even more perverse pixel animations.

Buyers can appreciate the pixel animations of the short game that is Orction now.