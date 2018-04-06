No Dragon Quest XI DLC: Yuji Horii Explains

Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii has shed some light on why Dragon Quest XI possesses no purchasable DLC or micro-transactions, a rarity in this era of gaming but one that will likely be praised by those unable to shell out mountains of cash for a single game.

Yuji Horii explained in an interview that DLC was not planned because they wanted to return to the times where a person could buy an entire game with no strings attached:

“Dragon Quest XI is a very big game that took a lot of money to develop, so we looked into a lot of different ways of making money back on it. But in the end, there’s that ‘return to the roots of the series’ idea. We thought in this current climate of all these games having microtransactions, we really wanted to go back to the idea of having one game you buy, and that’s it.”

Despite refusing to kowtow to the modern ways of nickel-and-dimeing players via micro-transactions and launch day DLC, Yuji Horii still expressed amazement over how far games have come:

“The evolution of hardware is just amazing. The fact that we’ve come to the stage where we can do open world games is just amazing. When I was working on Dragon Quest I we originally had such a small, limited area for the whole world, a small space to explore. But now I just work with the images in my head. My vision can go straight down on the screen, and that is amazing.”

Japanese fans have access to Dragon Quest XI now for the PS4 and 3DS, westerners will be able to play it come September 4th for the PS4 and PC – a Nintendo Switch version is slated for sometime in the future.