Naruto Just Won’t Die: Masashi Kishimoto Still Pens More

Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto has seemingly refused to give up on his life’s work as yet another 3 novels for the series has been revealed, at least guaranteeing that Naruto may not be “over” for quite a while…

Kishimoto had confirmed in 2015 that he was working on a new sci-fi themed manga, though despite this new piece approaching completion, now 3 more novels for the Naruto franchise are due, with Kishimoto himself handling the illustrations.

Titled “Naruto Shinden”, “Sasuke Shinden” and “Shikamaru Shinden”, the books will focus on the aforementioned characters as well as their children; Naruto Shinden is being written by Mirei Miyamoto and will launch come May 2nd.