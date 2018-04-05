Niantic Forking Over $1.5 Million Due to Botched Event

Niantic’s poorly planned Pokemon Go Fest back in 2017 has come back to bite them as they have been forced to pay $1.5 million to attendees who were ripped off, also being bound to earn Niantic the wrath of Nintendo for damaging their reputation.

Having already refunded the ticket costs to attendees, Niantic will also be paying $1.57 million to settle the class action lawsuit and pay for hotel and transaction costs and more for those whose experience was ruined by the event’s false promises.

Those looking for compensation however will need to provide proof that they were at the event; such individuals will had to have checked into the festival through Pokemon Go (how that will serve as proof considering the game was having connectivity issues is uncertain) and must provide receipts if they paid more than $107 in expenses – compensation will likely be meager due to all the fans in the same situation.

The Pokemon event promised rare items, eggs, special raids and other benefits but players were unfortunately denied by connectivity issues, bugs and technical errors, as well as more ridiculous problems such as the 3 hour queue to actually get into the park.

The catastrophic disaster may have little impact on Niantic as a whole considering the sizable income the game is still managing to rake in – an official settlement website will emerge come May 25th.