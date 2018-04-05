Famitsu’s Top 20 Games, According to Overseas Voters

Famitsu has revealed the results of its previously announced survey with western readers, unveiling the Japan-made games they most appreciate and demonstrating that anime art and RPGs are more preferred over Android gacha-fests.
The ranking and its 6,678 total votes:
1. Persona 5 – 1,276 votes
2. NieR: Automata – 1,132 votes
3. Dark Souls series – 502 votes
4. Monster Hunter: World – 494 votes
5. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 474 votes
6. Monster Hunter series – 458 votes
7. Bloodborne – 452 votes
8. Yakuza 0 – 375 votes
9. Persona 4 – 318 votes
10. Final Fantasy VII – 308 votes
11. Chrono Trigger – 247 votes
12. Metal Gear Solid 2 – 227 votes
13. Persona 3 – 203 votes
14. Metal Gear Solid 3 – 198 votes
15. Super Mario Odyssey – 197 votes
16. Metal Gear Solid – 191 votes
17. Final Fantasy series – 190 votes
18. Nioh – 168 votes
19. Okami – 164 votes
20. Pokémon series – 162 votes
