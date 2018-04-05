Famitsu’s Top 20 Games, According to Overseas Voters

Famitsu has revealed the results of its previously announced survey with western readers, unveiling the Japan-made games they most appreciate and demonstrating that anime art and RPGs are more preferred over Android gacha-fests.

The ranking and its 6,678 total votes:

1. Persona 5 – 1,276 votes

2. NieR: Automata – 1,132 votes

3. Dark Souls series – 502 votes

4. Monster Hunter: World – 494 votes

5. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 474 votes

6. Monster Hunter series – 458 votes

7. Bloodborne – 452 votes

8. Yakuza 0 – 375 votes

9. Persona 4 – 318 votes

10. Final Fantasy VII – 308 votes

11. Chrono Trigger – 247 votes

12. Metal Gear Solid 2 – 227 votes

13. Persona 3 – 203 votes

14. Metal Gear Solid 3 – 198 votes

15. Super Mario Odyssey – 197 votes

16. Metal Gear Solid – 191 votes

17. Final Fantasy series – 190 votes

18. Nioh – 168 votes

19. Okami – 164 votes

20. Pokémon series – 162 votes

