To Love-Ru Darkness: Gravure Chance Shutting Down

Smartphone gravure photographer game To Love-Ru Darkness: Gravure Chance will soon be shutting down, certain to sadden those who enjoyed looking at the franchise’s naughty girls from all sorts of angles whilst making some glad another DLC-laden smartphone game has died – though most clearly never heard of it to begin, and so might appreciate the chance to ogle its girls for “posterity”.

The announcement was made via the app’s official Twitter; some of the game’s exotic outfits that players could force the girls to wear:

To Love-Ru Darkness: Gravure Chance will officially shut down come May 31st.