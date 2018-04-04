Tamamo no Mae Ero-Cosplay by Kotori Goes Topless

The fate franchise’s adorably foxy Tamamo no Mae has stripped down to her undergarments as demonstrated by Kotori’s erotic cosplay, the gracious woman taking things a step further as she entrances onlookers by revealing her breasts.
11 Comments
-
Perfect body. Face probably not.
-
Hey, you never know. Nobody’s perfect.
-
No tail? get this shit outta here!
-
the pics are always pshopped to oblivion, but hey, nice to look at at least.
-
“Drool” fapping time
-
Why aren’t they including the best pussy shots like these ? wnacg.org/data/0490/24/26_a_26.jpg
-
Where did you get this one?
-
Pro tip: try searching an image by google, view all images and browse different sources, google search engine usually hides some stuff, this is where Yahoo search engines and alike comes handy, with this method and time you can literally find anything on the web 😉 and i mean anything so be careful.
-
here:
wnacg.org/photos-slide-aid-49024.html
-
What does this even have to do with Tamamo besides ears and a wig? What? There’s nothing Tamamo here but that. Fuck off.
-
well, how else are we supposed to know who the naked woman is cosplaying without a costume?
Leave a Comment