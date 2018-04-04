Square Enix Announce Original Graphics For Chrono Trigger

Square Enix has – for once – listened to the pleas of their helpless consumers, announcing that the poorly received Chrono Trigger port will be patched based on user feedback, but more importantly, will also have a toggle to switch to the beloved RPG’s original graphics.

The graphics for the Steam release were carried over from the smartphone port, a decision that greatly angered fans of the original, but it seems that Square Enix (still not willing to put actual effort into the port by making brand new graphics) has now opted toward allowing players to switch to the original graphics.

The official Steam thread that made the announcement:

Many were still quite upset about the game, regardless of the “good” news:

The thread mentioned that the option will arrive sometime by the end of the month and that the availability of the game’s limited edition will be extended until April 30th.