JKs Banned From All AV Titles

Japanese adult videos are apparently facing a ban on their most universal staple, the JK or high school girl – though only in the titles, for now.

Male porn star Ken Shimizu has recently claimed that the term “joshikosei” might disappear from JAV titles, as producers are put under more pressure to jump through legal and linguistic loopholes in order to appease the geriatric ex-coppers who pull the industry’s strings from its various quasi-governmental ratings agencies.

Until recently JAV producers labelled “schoolgirl” porn as “joshikosei” (abbreviated to “JK” in the cant of enko, which somehow found its way into mainstream usage), but after that was banned they had to sneak past the ban with a neologism in the form of “女子校生”, replacing the “kou” of “high” school with the “kou” of “school”.

Even this sleight of hand is now “NG” however, and new productions with it in the title no longer get the stamp of approval from the censors they need in order to theoretically guarantee their works are not in any way “obscene” (which in practice means paying money to certain organisations).

According to the veteran actor, regulators are becoming increasingly intolerant of this wordplay, and JAV producers are being forced to think of an entirely new way to describe their product. Shimizu says that “seifuku bishoujo”, meaning “cute girl in a uniform”, is the next kotoba-gari contender.

Reaction to this development has not been universally positive:

“Seifuku bishoujo is ok, but it doesn’t have the same feeling!” “It reminds me of Sailor Moon!” “It’s sad when they regulate free expression like this.” “Regulation narrows freedom of expression, but it leads us to create new expressions too…”

Despite the possible change in terminology, it is unlikely that anything will happen to the actual content due to the massive and lucrative demand for girls in school uniform.