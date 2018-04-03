Hatsune Miku Graces Amazon Alexa

Personal assistant and domestic eavesdropping device Amazon Alexa will likely skyrocket in popularity now that the “Hey Miku!” app in the Amazon Alexa store has provided the device with an assortment of Miku-based enhancements – whether or not consumers will prefer this over a device that physically projects her however, only time will tell.

Hatsune Miku (who was initially available in November via the app) can briefly talk with the user and – predictably – can even sing:

Unfortunately the app is only available to Japanese users at the moment, though given Miku’s notoriety, it will hopefully only be a matter of time before she travels overseas.