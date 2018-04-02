Uma Musume Full Of Irresistible Horse Girls

9 hours ago
25 Comments
by Rift

The first 2 episodes of cute horse girl racing anime Uma Musume have dashed onto the air waves, providing some heart-pounding racing action and a surplus of sweetness by way of the show’s many maidens and their adorable equine qualities.

Omake:

Tags

Anime, , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

25 Comments