Nintendo Caters to Adults At Last – Eri Kitami Game Emerges

Nintendo Switch players have been hysterical over this latest addition to the Nintendo Switch store, with “Shin Den Ai: Nani ga Hoshii no?” proving to be a more mature venture where players can witness saucy model and cosplayer Eri Kitami in a variety of outfits.

The game (which can be purchased for only ¥500 but was available for free on Android) was supposedly denied a release on iOS, but shockingly enough Nintendo seemed fine with having the relatively risque game on the Switch.

Shin Den Ai: Nani ga Hoshii no? simulates a smartphone conversation with the flawlessly beautiful cosplayer, tasking players to answer a series of questions, which may result in Eri responding with either some tantalizing pics or a video (unfortunately the title is only D-rated and possesses no nudity), and there are apparently 150 photos to collect and 8 videos.

The “game” in action:

Omake:

Additional costumes for Eri can also be purchased in DLC packs for ¥300, surely furthering the model’s career and promising more gorgeous content in the future – Shin Den Ai: Nani ga Hoshii no? is available for the Switch in Japan now (just don’t expect it to come overseas…).