April Fools 2018 Endlessly Creative

The special day responsible for gags, misunderstandings and fury from those unable to take a joke has made its return, bound to have many video game companies and anime studios praised for the creativity of their ideas.

Square Enix MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV made a video parodying their various other franchises:

Love Live Sunshine announced a new item for sale and revealed that they put a gigantic chibi Chika doll on a beach somewhere:

Animate announced its 10,000th anniversary with their idol project Kimi no Koe de Hajimaru Mirai:

Darling in the Franxx announced a film trilogy for 20018:

The Detective Conan app was “hijacked”:

Access to the Detective Conan: Zero’s Executioner website required a 3-digit key code that could be figured out with the clues on the page:

A Dragon Ball Super and Precure Super Stars movie was slated for release on April 1st, 2019:

Pop Team Epic took over Final Fantasy XV’s website:

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius received a trailer announcing the game being reborn:

Final Fantasy XIV also got players out of the house by making them mine resources outside:

Good Smile Company announced a new “animal” line of figurines:

The IdolMaster website announced a new movie called “Kaerre’s Big Adventure”:

Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san announced a prequel that will be set in elementary school:

A dating simulator spin-off for Let it Die was announced:

A 30th anniversary announcement for Samurai Troopers revealed a crossover rhythm game with Rascal the Raccoon:

A collaboration between Thunderbolt Fantasy and Touken Ranbu was announced:

Emiya-san Chi no Kyou no Gohan announced that one of its characters is getting a special anime:

Uta no Prince Sama announced its own RPG:

IdolMaster Million Live showed off some sort of fishing mini-game:

Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka announced an idol game:

Azur Lane announced that an anime was on the way:

Love Live School Idol Festival announced that younger versions of the idols will be on the way:

Illusion revealed their next title, “Sanma Lesson”:

Platinum Games revealed that they are producing figurines of their president and CEO Kenichi Sato:

Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle introduced a love simulator mode:

Granblue Fantasy developer Cygames released a new app called “Oira”:

Guild Wars 2 added an update that allowed players to sit in chairs:

Pokemon Go is now offering the game in “beautiful 8-bit graphics”:

Sumo wrestler Takamisakari Seiken has been enlisted into Super Robot Wars X’s roster:

Type Moon’s website turned into an art gallery: