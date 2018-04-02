April Fools 2018 Endlessly Creative

The special day responsible for gags, misunderstandings and fury from those unable to take a joke has made its return, bound to have many video game companies and anime studios praised for the creativity of their ideas.
Square Enix MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV made a video parodying their various other franchises:
Love Live Sunshine announced a new item for sale and revealed that they put a gigantic chibi Chika doll on a beach somewhere:
Animate announced its 10,000th anniversary with their idol project Kimi no Koe de Hajimaru Mirai:
Darling in the Franxx announced a film trilogy for 20018:
The Detective Conan app was “hijacked”:
Access to the Detective Conan: Zero’s Executioner website required a 3-digit key code that could be figured out with the clues on the page:
A Dragon Ball Super and Precure Super Stars movie was slated for release on April 1st, 2019:
Pop Team Epic took over Final Fantasy XV’s website:
Final Fantasy Brave Exvius received a trailer announcing the game being reborn:
Final Fantasy XIV also got players out of the house by making them mine resources outside:
Good Smile Company announced a new “animal” line of figurines:
The IdolMaster website announced a new movie called “Kaerre’s Big Adventure”:
Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san announced a prequel that will be set in elementary school:
A dating simulator spin-off for Let it Die was announced:
A 30th anniversary announcement for Samurai Troopers revealed a crossover rhythm game with Rascal the Raccoon:
A collaboration between Thunderbolt Fantasy and Touken Ranbu was announced:
Emiya-san Chi no Kyou no Gohan announced that one of its characters is getting a special anime:
Uta no Prince Sama announced its own RPG:
IdolMaster Million Live showed off some sort of fishing mini-game:
Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka announced an idol game:
Azur Lane announced that an anime was on the way:
Love Live School Idol Festival announced that younger versions of the idols will be on the way:
Illusion revealed their next title, “Sanma Lesson”:
Platinum Games revealed that they are producing figurines of their president and CEO Kenichi Sato:
Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle introduced a love simulator mode:
Granblue Fantasy developer Cygames released a new app called “Oira”:
Guild Wars 2 added an update that allowed players to sit in chairs:
Pokemon Go is now offering the game in “beautiful 8-bit graphics”:
Sumo wrestler Takamisakari Seiken has been enlisted into Super Robot Wars X’s roster:
Type Moon’s website turned into an art gallery:
