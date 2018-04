The first episode of Sonic Mania hawking animation Sonic Mania Adventures has given watchers a nostalgic view of the Sonic series, which some may find refreshing without the inclusion of the franchise’s hundreds of other unnecessary furry additions.

The humorous first episode:

Produced by Yukio Kusumoto and both written and directed by Tyson Hesse, the next episode will surely make its way to the internet posthaste.