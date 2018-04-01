Nazi Cosplayer Shoahs Anime Matsuri

by Rift

Controversy has struck another western anime convention as Anime Matsuri attendees were offended by a Nazi cosplayer who read Anne Frank fan-fiction at an official panel, causing much kvetching from the usual quarters.

Even before the Nazi incident, the convention had been suffering through some allegations against its CEO for sexually harassing multiple women (among other issues), the problem becoming so overblown that a movement called “Boycott Anime Matsuri” had been formed:

Several attendees spotted someone dressed in a Nazi outfit parading about the con, naturally inciting the usual angered responses from easily triggered snowflakes who assumed the outfit represented the man’s beliefs:

Later on it was discovered that this Nazi-lover (as proclaimed by those online and not the man himself) read Anne Frank centric fan-fiction at an official panel and also told Holocaust jokes, with some hypothesizing that he was maybe cosplaying a Wolfenstein character, though that theory was deftly shot down:

Apparently, the panel was meant to be a public reading of bad fan-fiction by “Geeks 5 Ever”, but the group ended up cancelling it over a month ago – this was not shown on Anime Matsuri’s schedule however and the random SS-player instead seized the panel for himself:

Reactions over the inexcusable act of cosplaying as one of Hitler’s finest naturally had Twitter literally shaking:

The controversy may no doubt be the final nail in the coffin for the con, although combined with the other allegations things were perhaps far more entertaining than anyone might otherwise have anticipated from this humdrum con…

  • Anonymous says:

    I bet these same people wouldn’t be bitching if someone went cosplaying Stalin or Mao or any of the other numerous Communist leaders that’ve lead to a death toll of over 100,000,000…

    One thing’s for sure. Hugo Boss knew how to design a uniform.

  • throwawayaccount says:

    Rift how hard do you want to lick the taint of every asshole in the world? Oh shit people are “triggered” because people dress as Nazi’s? No shit dumbass…probably because of the millions dead because of them and the ones still alive affected by that history who for some reason have to keep reminding dipshits like you it’s not ok and never will be. Feel free though to offer the lineage of your family and address of your mother and I’ll go shit on their graves and shit directly into your mom’s mouth. You wouldn’t be offended right? Or are you just a delicate snowflake that’s easily “triggered”?

  • Anonymous says:

    Thank you for your article Rift, I can see that there are things you feel strongly about which you have committed some time to recording. I hope you and others will see what I have to say and hopefully respond with your own opinion.

    There is a difference between having the right to free speech and hate speech. There is more to this than “trigger’d libruls” – the systematic persecution of a race, the horrific atrocities committed against human beings for simply being different. From our perspective in modern society we are only shown the “bogeyman” that is North Korea and some unknown terrorists in a war-torn country in the Middle East. The view is clear from the summit. Time heals all wounds, yet time covers scars too. Lessons that we’ve learnt as a collective in the past are forgotten. Discord is sown and animosity grows.

    To anybody reading this who feel anger towards a particular group – is it because of their skin colour? Is it because of their religion? Their language? The food they eat? I have no doubt that there may be people who genuinely feel wronged, apathetic at the world and the world’s injustice. That is very understandable as being flawed is to be human. It would be abnormal for somebody to not hate a single person in the world. And yet it’s possible to forgive – to look past differences and to see somebody eye-to-eye.

    It’s unfortunate that there are individuals in society who have been peddled the hate-filled tale as to how the Jewish people are for some reason responsible for the world’s errors. Perhaps it makes perfect sense that the world is just, and in every just world there must be a cause and effect. Each transgression must have an instigator, and when it comes to a collective group pursuing these “instigators” it’s easy to throw out common sense and rely on emotion. It would be humanity’s greatest achievement for every person to put aside their preconceived ideas about others and instead have a look and see a person for who they really are.

    The greatest honour a person could bestow on another human is to simply extend the hand of friendship. There is no need for heroes, going above and beyond, nor is there a need for saviours to offer their help in times of need. It would be wonderful if everybody reading this could just live their lives with a little more compassion, being empathetic with their fellow man. It may seem difficult to be the first person to offer the olive branch but with some understanding maybe mankind does have some redeeming traits after all.

    So here I am writing this comment. I have used this site for a while, interested in some of the weirder aspects of Japan and Japanese culture for a while. I have often brushed off the more sensitive articles thinking it is not my problem as each person is entitled to their beliefs. I still think that. But I felt like it would be doing each and every one of you a disservice as to not and try and understand your point of view. This is an invitation to Rift, and anybody reading this message to have a talk right here about why you and I feel so differently about the same issues.

  • Anonymous says:

    Author, do us a favor and kill yourself already. So fucking tired of your stupid alt right buzzwords and fuck wittery.

    We know you’re in of these virgin trolls that thinks racism is hilarious. We get it, you’re a beta faggot. Get over it already, being a fucking dick and laughing at wildly inappropriate garbage, and off your miserable fucking life. Seriously.

    We come here for naked anime girls, not for alt right faggotry from a little Hitler youth cuck.

    • Anonymous says:

      What new …
      They used a Nazi cosplay as an excuse to close an event ..
      Sure, and all these allegations of abuse, all of them unfortunately were not filmed … by any feminist as proof!
      The truth is that feminists have always rage and envy at women’s cosplay by dressing sexy in front of men ..

      And anime will be the next target of this witch hunt sjw ..
      Thankfully the USA is far from Japan, and this bunch of disgusting sjw can just boycott anime in their country ..
      Before the church was blamed, now it is seen that they are worse than the religious hypocrites!!

  • Anonymous says:

    So was he removed from the con? If so why fucking blame people organizing it?
    Don’t know how laws work in murrica but where I live he would be arrested. Which is perfectly fine – kick out/arrest and we’re done.
    Why keep whining and blaming?

    • Anonymous says:

      Arrested for what? Taking over a panel when the original speaker didn’t bother to show up or for a bad sense of fashion? It should have been enough for the security to escort him away. However, it seems to me there were nobody present who even knew what should have been going on, so the audience should have just left if they supposedly didn’t like what they saw and heard.

  • Anonymous says:

    Fuck the jews! They are up in arms about freedom of thought/speech/whatever and claim to be the victims of persecution all the time. Then, why are they all angry at some dude having fun, harming no one? If they disagree with his opinions (whatever they may be), why can’t they just ignore him and let him be? People need to stop persecuting the peaceful “nazis” like this one.

  • Anonymous says:

    Holy shit the salt. I don’t think he hurt anyone physically. So he can do whatever he pleases. Although it might be distasteful, it could be satire. I mean Anne Frank Fanfic lol. The balls on this buffoon haha.

    • Anonymous says:

      Screech louder Neocons. Maybe someday the rest of the world will give a fuck about your insecure low self esteem enough to bend over backwards to appease your validation complex. Nazis are evil. This isn’t debatable.

      • Chen-04 says:

        Everything is debatable. The things people claim that aren’t, are things those people are probably wrong about. If Nazis are evil you should be able to easily debate everyone on that point. The admission that you won’t debate someone on it just means that you know that you can’t debate someone successfully on that point. Saying “this is so” doesn’t make it so.