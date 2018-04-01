Nazi Cosplayer Shoahs Anime Matsuri

Controversy has struck another western anime convention as Anime Matsuri attendees were offended by a Nazi cosplayer who read Anne Frank fan-fiction at an official panel, causing much kvetching from the usual quarters.

Even before the Nazi incident, the convention had been suffering through some allegations against its CEO for sexually harassing multiple women (among other issues), the problem becoming so overblown that a movement called “Boycott Anime Matsuri” had been formed:

Several attendees spotted someone dressed in a Nazi outfit parading about the con, naturally inciting the usual angered responses from easily triggered snowflakes who assumed the outfit represented the man’s beliefs:

Later on it was discovered that this Nazi-lover (as proclaimed by those online and not the man himself) read Anne Frank centric fan-fiction at an official panel and also told Holocaust jokes, with some hypothesizing that he was maybe cosplaying a Wolfenstein character, though that theory was deftly shot down:

Apparently, the panel was meant to be a public reading of bad fan-fiction by “Geeks 5 Ever”, but the group ended up cancelling it over a month ago – this was not shown on Anime Matsuri’s schedule however and the random SS-player instead seized the panel for himself:

Reactions over the inexcusable act of cosplaying as one of Hitler’s finest naturally had Twitter literally shaking:

The controversy may no doubt be the final nail in the coffin for the con, although combined with the other allegations things were perhaps far more entertaining than anyone might otherwise have anticipated from this humdrum con…