Live Action Naruto Director Begs For Kishimoto’s Approval

An update regarding the impending live action Naruto movie has been provided, with the director claiming he won’t advance production until both him and Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto are satisfied with the script (something that all others directors of live action anime adaptations seem to have said – with not much impact on final quality).

Initially announced in 2015, there has been little information divulged about the movie since, aside from the fact that Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto would be involved, possibly ensuring some unironic kind of quality…

A recent interview however has revealed the opinions of director Michael Gracey, who said that he noticed how most western-produced live action anime films tend to flop and that he can learn from their failures – surely leaving many anime fans with a lot of doubt.

Gracey’s comments in regards to the live action Naruto movie:

“I don’t know [if it will be my next film], to be honest. You know Kishimoto, who created the original series, he’s just a genius. So many Hollywood adaptations of really popular manga series just don’t get it right, and for me what was really important was that if I was gonna do Naruto, I wanted to actually work with Kishimoto and get a script to a stage where he would look at it and be excited about realizing it. Because no one knows the world better than the person who created it”. So for me, as it stands, we’re still working on the script. Because until that script is at a level that I’m excited about, I have no interest in destroying an amazing franchise, as has happened before. But I think the great thing is that everyone involved, from Lionsgate to the producers, are all of the same mind. Everyone knows how precious this property is and to me it’s incredibly exciting, and I love the work that I’ve gotten to do on it to date. At this stage, no one is going to go into production until we’ve got a script that excites everyone. So whether it’s my next one or not, I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see.