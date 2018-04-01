Kamiya Erina’s “G-Cup Cleavage” Adventures

Kamen Joshi idol Kamiya Erina has demonstrated her usual weirdness with this “day 1” video of her new “G-cup cleavage” video series, allowing those on YouTube to pan down and stare admiringly at her desirable cleavage.

The naughty video, which apparently has other things happening in it other than Erina’s cleavage:

Kamiya Erina is yet another example of an idol who started making videos on YouTube, with her one stunt trying to imitate Akira 100%’s act of quickly covering her genitals easily earning her millions of views and subsequently even more cash:

This latest contribution dedicated to perverted otaku will surely attract her attention and more importantly, her idol group.