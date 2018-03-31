Girls Frontline Ero-Cosplay All About The Backside

7 hours ago
12 Comments
by Rift

Gun girl mobile game Girls Frontline has gotten some love as the deadly PPK has gotten herself a gun-toting ero-cosplay tribute, the girl striking a variety of poses before eventually pulling down her top – her refusal to show onlookers her bare chest sure to have some drawing their own “weapons” in rage.

